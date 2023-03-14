'Should Have Been More Careful': Married Tennessee Lt. Governor Goes On Social Media Hiatus After Comments On Racy IG Photos Are Exposed
Tennessee's Republican lieutenant governor, Randy McNally, is taking a break from social media to reflect and receive guidance after his comments on a 20-year-old openly gay man's provocative Instagram snapshots were exposed.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that McNally's comments on the personal Instagram account of Franklyn McClure AKA Finn, who goes by the name Franklyn Superstar online, were previously available for the world to see.
Many social media users were understandably surprised to see the supportive, and arguably flirtatious comments, shared by the public figure's verified account as the state passed bills targeting the LGBTQ community.
In total, he posted more than 80 responses on the social media personality's page from early June 2020 to as recently as February 26, one being red heart and fire emoji.
"Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine," McNally wrote on the semi-nude photo, also showing admiration to other skin-baring images shared by McClure, who confirmed they never met in person.
"I have long been active on social media. I have made a point to engage with people not only in posts, but in comments and messages as well," McNally said in a statement to CBS News, noting that his comments to McClure were "no different."
"While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement," McNally went on, apologizing for the embarrassment he caused his family, friends, and colleagues. "For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity," he added.
McNally also asserted "the characterization of me and my record as somehow 'anti-gay' is inaccurate."
McClure, for his part, said it was "sad" that McNally felt the need to apologize publicly while stating that he perceived the comments as uplifting and encouraging.
"He did appreciate my posts, for whatever reason that was, and I don't think you should be embarrassed," Finn shared. "I think it's telling of Tennessee, it's telling of Republicans and homophobic."