'Should Have Been More Careful': Married Tennessee Lt. Governor Goes On Social Media Hiatus After Comments On Racy IG Photos Are Exposed

Many social media users were understandably surprised to see the supportive, and arguably flirtatious comments, shared by the public figure's verified account as the state passed bills targeting the LGBTQ community.

In total, he posted more than 80 responses on the social media personality's page from early June 2020 to as recently as February 26, one being red heart and fire emoji.

"Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine," McNally wrote on the semi-nude photo, also showing admiration to other skin-baring images shared by McClure, who confirmed they never met in person.