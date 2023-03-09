Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally Defends Leaving Fire & Heart Emoji On Gay Man's NSFW Instagram Photos, Has 'No Intention Of Stopping' Public Support

Finn, who goes by Franklyn Superstar on the social media platform, was cheered on by McNally. In response to one photo, he wrote, "I hope you are doing well. You seem super happy. You are like sunshine."

Another showed Finn dancing around in his underwear, to which McNally replied, "Franklyn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine."

It came as a surprise to many considering the state's Republican majority is pushing through a string of legislation that will impact the LGBTQ+ community.