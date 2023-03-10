Marlon Wayans Trolls GOP Lt. Gov Randy McNally After Politician Admitted To Liking Racy Photos From 20-Year-Old Gay Man On Instagram

"I'm really, really sorry if I've embarrassed my family, embarrassed my friends, embarrassed any of the members of the legislature with the posts," McNally told NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "It was not my intent to [embarrass them] and not my intent to hurt them."

McNally was asked, "If are so supportive of the LGBT community, why haven't you been a vocal supporter in your job as a senator, as the lieutenant governor?"

"Well, it depends upon the issue," he replied.

As for whether or not he would be resigning over the ordeal, McNally said, "I think that that's really up to the members of the Senate. I would serve at their pleasure, and they are my boss."