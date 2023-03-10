Marlon Wayans Trolls GOP Lt. Gov Randy McNally After Politician Admitted To Liking Racy Photos From 20-Year-Old Gay Man On Instagram
Comedian Marlon Wayans roasted Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally after the politician owned up to commenting on a 20-year-old gay Instagrammer's risqué snapshots, and said he has "no intentions of stopping."
The Daily Show guest host sounded off about the ordeal in a new segment on March 9 after many social media users saw for themselves the flame and heart emojis that McNally left on scantily-clad photos shared by Franklin McClure, a 20-year-old performer from Knoxville, who goes by Franklyn Superstar on the platform.
RadarOnline.com has learned one photo showed McClure dancing outside in his underwear, to which McNally replied, "Love it." A second shirtless selfie referenced the TikToker's nickname, reading, "Super look Finn." McLure's pic of his backside also had been shown admiration by the lieutenant governor.
"Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!" McNally wrote.
The supportive and arguably flirtatious comments were posted from McNally's blue-checkmarked, verified Instagram account as Tennessee pushes through a number of bills aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.
"An anti-gay Republican just got caught in a thirst trap," Wayans said in his opening monologue as he sounded off about the bizarre political scandal.
A previous statement shared by McNally's rep brushing off the matter was then brought up, which said, "Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather's use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally."
Wayans, as expected, poked fun at the response on the segment.
"I love his excuse, though. His excuse is he's a great-grandfather," the White Chicks star said. "That doesn't make it better. The worse part is you know he probably called his grandson in to teach him how to use Instagram. 'Blake, grandpa wants to tell this hot young twink he can ride my face like a Unicycle … what emoji should papaw use?'"
On Thursday, McNally apologized amid the uproar over his comments and said that he had only been trying to be encouraging, stating that he never met Finn in person.
"I'm really, really sorry if I've embarrassed my family, embarrassed my friends, embarrassed any of the members of the legislature with the posts," McNally told NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "It was not my intent to [embarrass them] and not my intent to hurt them."
McNally was asked, "If are so supportive of the LGBT community, why haven't you been a vocal supporter in your job as a senator, as the lieutenant governor?"
"Well, it depends upon the issue," he replied.
As for whether or not he would be resigning over the ordeal, McNally said, "I think that that's really up to the members of the Senate. I would serve at their pleasure, and they are my boss."