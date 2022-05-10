Vivica A. Fox Sounds Off After Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels' Sudden Death: 'When Karma Comes Knocking'
Vivica A. Fox reacted to news of Kevin Samuels' sudden death, reflecting on his controversial comments and how "karma" may have played a role.
"This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion," she said of the famed YouTube star and image consultant on a recent episode of Cocktails With Queens.
Fox shared her piece while discussing actor Marlon Wayans' social media post defending Samuels for speaking his "truth" to callers on his show.
"I didn't find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African-American women on a consistent basis," the Set It Off actress continued.
She went on to discuss one of his last viral videos, in which Samuels described unmarried women over 35 as "leftovers."
"I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world," Fox noted. "That when karma comes knocking at your door, she might not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don't yet know the nationality … rest in peace."
Samuels died on May 5. His heartbroken mother confirmed the following day, revealing she found out the news on social media.
The 911 audio confirmed the woman, who had never been to his apartment before the medical emergency, told the operator she believed Samuels was having an issue with his heart. The female, who identified herself as a nurse, desperately tried to help in those final moments.
After the news of Samuels' death broke, T.I. joined Wayans' efforts to stop the shady comments online.
"I ain't gon' let y'all bully this dead man," the Whatever You Like rapper said on Instagram. "That's between him and God. Him and the Lord gon' have to deal with it."
Wayans, for his part, also said Samuels offered more than met the eye.
"If you hated why tune in?" the White Chicks star questioned. "Because healing comes in many forms… his was some nasty ass tasting medicine. There's no right and wrong in this love s---, there's just discovery. Thank u for those you healed and we forgive you if there were any damages because we know your intention was to heal."