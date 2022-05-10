Vivica A. Fox Sounds Off After Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels' Sudden Death: 'When Karma Comes Knocking'

Fox shared her piece while discussing actor Marlon Wayans' social media post defending Samuels for speaking his "truth" to callers on his show.

"I didn't find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African-American women on a consistent basis," the Set It Off actress continued.

She went on to discuss one of his last viral videos, in which Samuels described unmarried women over 35 as "leftovers."

"I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world," Fox noted. "That when karma comes knocking at your door, she might not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don't yet know the nationality … rest in peace."