Frantic 911 Call Reveals Kevin Samuels' Pal Was Desperate To Save Controversial YouTuber's Life: 'He's Turning Blue!'
Kevin Samuels' female friend was desperate to save the controversial YouTuber's life, as evidenced in the newly-released 911 audio. The woman — who had never been to Kevin's apartment before the medical emergency — pleaded with the operator on the other line to send an ambulance STAT.
The desperation in her voice is evident, which might ease any suspicion surrounding the incident. In the nearly two-minute clip, the woman — who identified herself as a nurse — told the dispatcher that she believed Kevin was having an issue with his heart.
Struggling to tell the operator whether he lived in a house or apartment, the female stated that she needed to give him CPR.
Seeming frustrated when the emergency personnel asked "do you need an ambulance?" the woman said that Kevin was experiencing an irregular heartbeat.
"It's Kevin f---ing Samuels, please!" she screamed into the phone.
As the 911 operator connected her with the ambulance, Kevin's pal made it clear how dire the situation was.
"He's not going to make it!" she shouted. "He's turning blue!"
The friend revealed that Kevin was not awake.
"He has an irregular rhythm! I can feel it! He's breathing in and out but he has an irregular rhythm. It's probably his heart," she said while demanding paramedics get to their location immediately with an AED.
Her pleas turned heartbreaking when she focused her attention on Kevin while giving him CPR.
"Come on, Kevin. You got it! Come on. Just try to breathe!" she was heard screaming. "Think about her mom. Think about your daughter. Let's go."
She also argued with the operator about hanging up and calling the front desk to get an AED, which she believed could save his life; however, the apartment's front desk was closed.
"He's not going to make it," she stated, insisting the operator get her an AED. "He's turning blue! I cannot wait any longer!"
As Radar reported, Kevin — famous for his crass dating advice — died last week at the age of 57. His mom addressed the news, announcing she found out about her son's death through the media.