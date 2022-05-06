YouTube Star Kevin Samuels' Mother Confirms His Death As New Details Emerge

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out," she said during a phone call on Friday. "I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified. All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Atlanta police were called to an apartment on Thursday "regarding a person injured." A woman inside the unit said Samuels, a well-known YouTuber famous for giving controversial dating and relationship advice, had spoken to her about chest pains.

She had only met him the night before and tried to help him, but he fell, the police report reveals.

Samuels was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, police told the outlet. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said it could not confirm or deny the reports.