Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Was Investigated in High School After Female Students Lodged Complaints About Him

"A situation occurred where a complaint was made and the teacher reported it to me and said...an investigation needed to be conducted," Tanya Carmella-Beers, who served as an administrator at the school, claimed on the Idaho Massacre podcast. "Other students were interviewed, Bryan was interviewed, and, you know, there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it's the decision the student wants or not."

She further explained that "he was removed from [the law enforcement program] and transitioned into HVAC [program] and then, at the end of that 11th-grade year is when he decided not to return as a senior."