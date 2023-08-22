Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Was Investigated in High School After Female Students Lodged Complaints About Him
Bryan Kohberger allegedly left high school after an investigation was launched when several female students lodged complaints about him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The suspect in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students attended the vocational program of the Pleasant Valley School District in Eastern Pennsylvania for his sophomore and junior year — and now, one ex-staffer is spilling all about Kohberger's alleged past.
"A situation occurred where a complaint was made and the teacher reported it to me and said...an investigation needed to be conducted," Tanya Carmella-Beers, who served as an administrator at the school, claimed on the Idaho Massacre podcast. "Other students were interviewed, Bryan was interviewed, and, you know, there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it's the decision the student wants or not."
She further explained that "he was removed from [the law enforcement program] and transitioned into HVAC [program] and then, at the end of that 11th-grade year is when he decided not to return as a senior."
While Carmella-Beers did not elaborate on the allegations against Kohberger, she added, "What had him removed from the program when I look back on it now, makes sense."
As Newsweek pointed out, Kohberger finished high school by completing online courses. He later attended Washington State University to pursue his Ph.D. in criminology.
Kohberger's apartment was roughly 10 miles from the Moscow murder home where Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were slashed to death on November 13, 2022.
As this outlet reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 after DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath left at the murder scene — which is he now challenging.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. Kohberger pled not guilty to the crimes but failed to produce an alibi and claimed he was "out driving" when the slayings occurred.
According to his defense team, Kohbgerer "has a long habit of going for drives alone" and was allegedly doing just that when the Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves tragically lost their lives between 3 and 4 AM last year.
His lawyers also claimed they will be able to corroborate his whereabouts through witness testimony during Kohberger's October 2 trial. Kohberger believes his attorney will call an alibi at his trial who can confirm his location at the time — but he didn't want to elaborate.