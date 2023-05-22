Your tip
Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Pleads Not Guilty To Carrying Out Brutal Murders of College Students

May 22 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pleaded not guilty to four first-degree murder counts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury last week for the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, at their off-campus home in November 2022.

The suspect appeared in a Latah County Courthouse on Monday for his arraignment.

Kohberger held a stoic composure as Judge John Judge gave an emotional reading of his charges, which included four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Uttering only 18 words, Kohberger maintained his innocence, as he confirmed that he understood his charges with simple one-word answers.

When asked to enter his plea, Kohberger's attorney addressed the court.

"Your honor, we are standing silent," the attorney stated.

The Latah County judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf.

After doing so, the judge informed the suspect that he faced the maximum penalties for his charges.

MORE ON:
University Of Idaho Murders
Kohberger faced either life imprisonment or the death penalty when his trial was set to start in October 2023.

With the grand jury's indictment last week, the pre-trial hearing was scraped.

This meant that Kohberger's trial — and potential justice for the four victims and their families — would come sooner than later.

Kohberger was accused of breaking into the off-campus home and brutally stabbing the four students to death. Two surviving roommates were miraculously spared in the carnage.

After a frantic search by local and federal authorities, Kohberger was arrested at his parent's Pennsylvania home in late December 2022.

Kohberger's arrest affidavit revealed DNA evidence found at the crime scene. The suspect's apartment at nearby Washington State University was also searched by investigators for evidence.

Kohberger's parents home was also turned over by authorities — and an unseal search warrant uncovered several concerning items found at the home.

A Smith and Wesson pocket knife, as well as another knife from an unknown manufacturer, black face mask, black gloves and a black hat were all seized from the home.

