Bryan Kohberger’s Jail Pastor Says University Of Idaho Suspect Deserves 'Grace & Forgiveness From God' Despite Quadruple Massacre
Bryan Kohberger’s jail pastor believes the University of Idaho murders suspect deserves grace and forgiveness from God despite being accused of killing four students in cold blood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Kohberger turned to religion while awaiting his fate behind bars at the Latah County Jail in Idaho. Mike Hall, who oversees the group that sends ministers to the jail, revealed to Daily Mail what it's like to face the accused killer.
"We do not tell folks that this will relieve them of their responsibility for their crimes," he said. "Regardless if you're in for some offense like that, or some drug offense, we're all on the same plane in terms of our need for grace and forgiveness from God."
It’s been disclosed that Kohberger sits for a one-on-one with members from Project Hope Idaho, a Christian group issuing ministers to facilities in the area, every week.
Steve Otto, who serves as a board member for the organization, admitted that sharing the gospel with the ex-PhD student-turned-suspected murderer has been “challenging stuff, for sure.”
“I found myself praying quite a bit about truth and justice,” he told the outlet while turning focus to the families of the four victims. “My heart goes out to the victims' parents. I can't imagine the pain they're feeling,” Otto added.
While admitting, “we want justice done,” he also stated, “God is a God of compassion and that is extended to everyone. That's my personal hope and that's my faith.
“I would say that he (Kohberger) is welcome to receive God's forgiveness and grace.”
Otto revealed that “they've requested folks to sign special (non-disclosure agreements), adding, “You can't discuss anything about it. It's a requirement from the sheriff's department.” He stressed that the NDA is usual practice and not a special circumstance for Kohberger.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Kohberger leaves his cell around 7 PM every Sunday to attend a private religious service in the jail library. He's escorted by two jail guards to meet with the pastor, who leads him in prayer.
"He sits down with the pastor and receives his own private mass," a source at the jail revealed. "It's just the two of them. And no, I have no idea what they might talk about."
Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for allegedly stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, to death inside an off-campus home on November 13. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.
Kohberger denied the accusations. He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.