University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Has 'Found God' & Meets With Pastor Every Sunday Behind Bars, Inmates Spill

The former Ph.D. student-turned-murder suspect keeps to himself in jail and has found comfort in some one-on-one time with the religious leader. According to inmates — who spilled what it's like to share space with the man accused of the horrific quadruple slayings — Kohberger leaves his cell around 7 PM on Sundays to attend a private religious service in the jail library.

He's allegedly escorted by two jail guards to meet with the pastor, who leads him in prayer.