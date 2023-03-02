Items Seized From Bryan Kohberger's Parents' Home Included 2 Knifes, Glock Handgun & Black Face Masks, Search Warrant Reveals
More shocking details are emerging about what the FBI found inside accused killer Bryan Kohberger's family home when he was arrested on December 30, 2022. RadarOnline.com has seen the unsealed search warrant, revealing several weapons and items matching the description of what the intruder was allegedly wearing the night the University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were knifed to death were taken from the Albrightsville, PA, home of Kohberger's parents.
According to the warrant that was unsealed late Wednesday, the FBI seized a Glock handgun with three empty magazines, a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, another knife of unidentified make, black face masks, black gloves, a black hat, and a "green leafy substance in [a] plastic bag."
Agents also removed a "book with underlining on page 118," vehicle paperwork, Kohberger's AT&T bill, a prescription, and electronic items, including a cell phone, laptop, and power cable from Bryan's parents' home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger had a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, and several black clothing items on his person when the FBI raided the PA property.
The warrant revealed that authorities collected one silver Defiant flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a black Champion Washington State Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of Under Armour black shorts, one pair of black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour boxers, a pair of black and white Nike shoes, and a white Arizona Jean t-shirt on Bryan's person at the time of his arrest.
The black clothing and masks are especially eerie given that one of the surviving roommates — who was not harmed in the brutal November attacks — claimed she "heard crying" and witnessed a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her" on November 13, 2022, the morning Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were stabbed to death at the Moscow home.
Kohberger was a Washington State Ph.D. student who lived roughly 10 miles from the off-campus murder house. He took his white Hyundai Elantra on a cross-country road trip with his father to his family's home for Christmas. He was extradited from PA to Idaho to face charges for the quadruple murders.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment, possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.