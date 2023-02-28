Unsealed Warrant Reveals University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had Flashlight, Four Pairs Of Gloves On Him During Pennsylvania Arrest

Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody on December 30 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, who were stabbed to death inside a Moscow home on November 13.

The Washington State Ph.D. student lived roughly 10 miles from the off-campus murder house. He took his white Hyundai Elantra on a cross-country road trip with his father to his family's home for Christmas.