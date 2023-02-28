Unsealed Warrant Reveals University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had Flashlight, Four Pairs Of Gloves On Him During Pennsylvania Arrest
A warrant was just unsealed, which revealed what authorities found on the University of Idaho massacre suspect Bryan Kohberger when he was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home in December. The list of items strangely included a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, and several black clothing items, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody on December 30 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, who were stabbed to death inside a Moscow home on November 13.
The Washington State Ph.D. student lived roughly 10 miles from the off-campus murder house. He took his white Hyundai Elantra on a cross-country road trip with his father to his family's home for Christmas.
According to the search warrant seen by RadarOnline.com, authorities collected one silver Defiant flashlight, four medical-style gloves, and a slew of clothing items on Kohberger at the time of his arrest. It also appears they took a buccal swab from the accused killer when they took him into custody.
The unsealed documents listed a black Champion Washington State Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of Under Armour black shorts, one pair of black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour boxers, a pair of black and white Nike shoes, and a white Arizona Jean t-shirt on his persons — meaning, the alleged murderer was most likely wearing the essentials when he was surprised by authorities.
The documents also revealed that authorities were "doing surveillance on Kohberger while he was staying at his parent’s home" and "were also tracking his cell phone" during that time, reported NewsNation reporter Brian Entin after the search warrant was unsealed on Tuesday.
One of the surviving roommates — who was not harmed in the brutal November attacks — claimed she "heard crying" and witnessed a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her" on the morning Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were murdered.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment, possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.