Ex-Scientologist Names Jenna Elfman & Rebecca Minkoff As Arbitrators In Kidnapping Lawsuit After Failing To Drag Tom Cruise Into Legal War

Haney filed a lawsuit against the church in 2019, claiming Scientology held her against her will while working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California. She alleged she was able to escape by hiding in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by an unnamed actor who was on the base filming.

Haney said that since her escape, she has been subjected to harassment, including surveillance, intimidation, and internet attacks. The church denies her allegations.