Ex-Scientologist Names Jenna Elfman & Rebecca Minkoff As Arbitrators In Kidnapping Lawsuit After Failing To Drag Tom Cruise Into Legal War

Feb. 28 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Ex-Scientologist Valerie Haney isn't holding back, nominating a shocking list of well-known church members as arbitrators ahead of her upcoming hearing after failing to drag Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss into the legal mess.

RadarOnline.com has learned her top-tier list includes actress Jenna Elfman and fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff.

scientology
Haney filed a lawsuit against the church in 2019, claiming Scientology held her against her will while working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California. She alleged she was able to escape by hiding in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by an unnamed actor who was on the base filming.

Haney said that since her escape, she has been subjected to harassment, including surveillance, intimidation, and internet attacks. The church denies her allegations.

Jenna Elfman
Jenna Elfman

Scientology argued that Haney signed employment contracts that prevented her from suing the religious organization in court; therefore if she wanted to pursue her allegations, she had to do it the church's way through arbitration.

The alleged victim was ordered by a judge to move forward with Scientology's arbitration process — or her lawsuit would be at risk of being thrown out.

As RadarOnline.com reported, she first called on Scientology's golden boy Cruise, Handmaid's Tale actress Moss, and Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the religious group's leader who hasn't been seen in public since 2007.

The church hit back at her nominees, listing several reasons why the two Hollywood A-listers and Shelly would be unable to fulfill arbitration duties.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise

But the judge gave Haney a second chance — move forward with the church's process or risk the legal battle getting tossed out.

The judge ordered her to provide other arbitrator options; hence, the new list.

According to Tony Ortega, Haney named a slew of high-powered Scientologists besides Elfman and Minkoff, including John Coale, the church's attorney who the late Lisa Marie Presley claimed convinced her to file for divorce against Michael Jackson, Sneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi, the notorious "spy in the church hallway" Erik Geisler, the wealthiest member in the world Bob Duggan, and many more.

Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff

Elfman has been a longtime Scientologist whose reputation includes keeping other actors in the religion in line. Minkoff has allegedly been active in Scientology front groups, reports Ortega.

Haney's hearing is set for March 15.

