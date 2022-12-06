Scientology Scoffs At Ex-Member's Attempt To Drag Tom Cruise & Elisabeth Moss Into Nasty Legal Battle
The Church of Scientology responded to a former member's request to have Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss serve as arbitrators in her lawsuit against the religious giant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Valerie Haney filed a lawsuit against Scientology in 2019, claiming she was held against her will during her time in the church. Here's the kicker: she's Leah Remini's ex-assistant.
After nominating Moss — who's a longtime Scientologist — to be the arbitrator, the church hit back, claiming The Handmaid's Tale actress refused the request.
The former Sea Org officer was informed by Scientologist's “International Justice Chief” Mike Ellis that “the arbitrator [Moss] you designated to hear and resolve your claims in Scientology religious arbitration declined the nomination to serve as an arbitrator.”
Haney was then told to pick someone else in the Emmy winner's place.
Remini's ex-assistant went for a Scientologist even more famous than Moss as her second choice.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Haney wanted the church's poster boy Cruise — and if he wasn't available, she nominated Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientologist leader David Miscavige, who was last publically seen in 2007.
Ellis sent a scathing response to Haney's second request for Cruise and his possible alternate. Scolding her for speaking through her lawyers and not directly to him, he accused her of leaking her request to the media.
"Through the attorney letter, you provided the names of two prominent Scientologists to serve as your arbitrators. You (or your agents) provided that letter to the media, causing lurid coverage by tabloids and an anti-Scientology blogger," Ellis' letter obtained by The Underground Bunker read.
He then informed her that like Moss, Cruise and the allegedly missing Mrs. Miscavige would not be indulging in her arbitration request.
"Neither your second nor third choice of arbitrator are available, and given your penchant for leaking to the media I am not providing you with the reasons," Ellis continued.
He also told her that "nobody will be willing to sit as an arbitrator if he or she will be the subject of your publicity machinations."
In her lawsuit, Haney explained that she was born into Scientology in 1979 as both of her parents were members. She claimed she was held against her will and was only able to escape in 2016 after hiding in the trunk of her car.
She addressed her alleged experience on Remini’s A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. A video was later produced entitled “Valerie Haney: Leah’s Paid