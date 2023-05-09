Your tip
Court Documents: Bryan Kohberger Demands DNA Evidence He Claims Prosecutors Are Hiding, Could Prove His Innocence

May 9 2023, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger recently demanded to see evidence that he claims is being hidden by the prosecutors in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The development comes nearly five months after Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 in connection to the November 13 murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

On Thursday, Kohberger’s public defender – Anne Taylor – filed a motion to compel discovery from the prosecutors in the case.

Taylor argued the prosecutors have yet to hand over crucial materials in the case – such as “reports, notes, recordings, and photos” – that she believes "contain exculpatory evidence."

The suspect’s defense team also claimed that the prosecutors failed to hand over evidence that could prove Kohberger’s innocence despite a discovery request motion filed on March 24.

According to the newly released court documents, there are seven “items” in particular that Kohberger’s defense team is requesting.

Those seven items include the body and dash cam footage from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania in December, copies of lab reports detailing the forensic evidence collection and analysis of items recovered at Kohberger’s home, and all lab testing connected to the case.

Kohberger’s team also requested to see all recordings and notes from the 28-year-old suspect’s interrogation; all police reports, audio/video evidence, and any recorded statements related to Kohberger’s arrest and incarceration; training records from a number of officers involved in the investigation and Kohberger’s arrest; and all reports, notes, recordings, and photos from a redacted event.

The Latah County Court judge has yet to respond to the discovery motion filed by Kohberger’s team on Thursday, and the quadruple murder suspect’s team also reportedly requested a ten-minute hearing on the matter ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for late June.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30 – nearly two months after University of Idaho students Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin were found murdered in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home on the morning of November 13.

Investigators reportedly secured a warrant for Kohberger’s arrest after DNA found in the trash at the suspect’s home matched DNA found on the sheath of a knife left at the crime scene.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of the four students and has entered a plea of not guilty to all four murders.

A preliminary hearing in the murder trial is currently scheduled for June 23 and the hearing is expected to last through the week.

