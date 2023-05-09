Court Documents: Bryan Kohberger Demands DNA Evidence He Claims Prosecutors Are Hiding, Could Prove His Innocence

University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger recently demanded to see evidence that he claims is being hidden by the prosecutors in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The development comes nearly five months after Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 in connection to the November 13 murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.