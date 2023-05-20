Suspected Killer Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Installed 'Surveillance Systems' in a Female Colleague's Apartment Before the Idaho Murders
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger allegedly broke into a female colleague's apartment and installed security cameras months before the brutal Idaho murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Deadline, the 28-year-old criminology student became friends with a woman who went to Washington State University. The alleged killer is suspected of breaking into her apartment and "moving items around."
Kohberger supposedly didn't steal anything, so the young woman contacted him instead of the police. Still, he allegedly installed a surveillance system on the property to spy on her.
Ex-FBI profiler Greg Cooper claims that the incident was a 'step in the progression' of Kohberger's alleged crimes, telling Dateline that the suspect was 'upping the ante.'
"I would expect that he orchestrated the whole thing. He was not looking at her as a potential victim necessarily," he told the outlet.
"But he orchestrated it so that she would come to him and that he would be able to help her. It is another level of power and domination and control over another person," he continued. "The hero image that he can portray - you've got this problem. I'm here to solve the problem for you and to make it better for you."
- Cocaine Dealer Let Out of Prison Early by President Barack Obama Likely to Head Back After Allegedly Shooting a Woman in Chicago
- Dementia-Riddled 95-Year-Old Granny Tasered by Cops Who Felt Threatened by Her Steak Knife
- Rhode Island Councilman Caught on Cop Bodycam Passed Out and With Crack Laced With Fentanyl in His Car
As RadarOnline reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 in connection to the November 13 murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
He is suspected of killing all four victims with a knife, and at least one ID allegedly connected to someone from the house was seized from Kohberger’s vehicle earlier this year.
"It's a big deal. That is a smoking license," Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, told NewsNation.
"Just like the sheath was a smoking sheath found next to Maddie with [Kohberger's] DNA on that clasp, it’s the same thing in this situation," she continued.
Earlier this month, the 28-year-old student's public defender – Anne Taylor – filed a motion to compel discovery from the prosecutors in the case.
Taylor argued the prosecutors have yet to hand over any "crucial materials" related to the case – such as "reports, notes, recordings, and photos." She believes the prosecution is holding back "exculpatory evidence" they plan to use in the case.
A preliminary hearing in the murder trial is currently scheduled for June 23, and the hearing is expected to last through the week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.