Suspected Killer Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Installed 'Surveillance Systems' in a Female Colleague's Apartment Before the Idaho Murders

Kohberger supposedly didn't steal anything, so the young woman contacted him instead of the police. Still, he allegedly installed a surveillance system on the property to spy on her.

According to Deadline , the 28-year-old criminology student became friends with a woman who went to Washington State University . The alleged killer is suspected of breaking into her apartment and "moving items around."

Ex-FBI profiler Greg Cooper claims that the incident was a 'step in the progression' of Kohberger's alleged crimes, telling Dateline that the suspect was 'upping the ante.'

"I would expect that he orchestrated the whole thing. He was not looking at her as a potential victim necessarily," he told the outlet.

"But he orchestrated it so that she would come to him and that he would be able to help her. It is another level of power and domination and control over another person," he continued. "The hero image that he can portray - you've got this problem. I'm here to solve the problem for you and to make it better for you."