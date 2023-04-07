Your tip
ID From University Of Idaho Murders Found In Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Car

Source: Mega
Apr. 7 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

An ID connected to the University of Idaho murders was reportedly found inside the car of suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come weeks after Kohberger was arrested in December in connection to the November 13 murder of four university students in Moscow, Idaho, sources told NewsNation that at least one ID allegedly connected to someone from the home where the quadruple slaying took place was seized from Kohberger’s vehicle earlier this year.

“It’s a big deal. That is a smoking license,” Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, said on Thursday about the alleged ID.

“Just like the sheath was a smoking sheath found next to Maddie with [Kohberger’s] DNA on that clasp, it’s the same thing in this situation,” she continued.

“Why would he have an ID related to one of those people from that house?”

Also shocking was Coffindaffer's claim that investigators found evidence Kohberger was allegedly cyberstalking one of the University of Idaho victims before the quadruple murder.

Although no details about the ID or who the license belonged to have been revealed, trial attorney Mark Geragos told NewsNation that the discovery could potentially be a “hurdle” for the suspect’s defense team to overcome if presented in court during Kohberger’s trial later this year.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger has been accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022, in an off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and was extradited to Idaho on January 4.

The 28-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary and has not entered a plea. Kohberger's trial is scheduled to start on June 26 at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho.

The news that an ID allegedly connected to the quadruple killing was found inside Kohberger’s car also comes shortly after authorities in Pennsylvania announced they were launching an investigation into whether the murder suspect was involved in other outstanding homicides.

Meanwhile, the murder weapon used to take the lives of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin has not been recovered.

