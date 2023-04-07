ID From University Of Idaho Murders Found In Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Car

An ID connected to the University of Idaho murders was reportedly found inside the car of suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come weeks after Kohberger was arrested in December in connection to the November 13 murder of four university students in Moscow, Idaho, sources told NewsNation that at least one ID allegedly connected to someone from the home where the quadruple slaying took place was seized from Kohberger’s vehicle earlier this year.