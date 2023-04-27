Surviving Idaho Murder House Roommate Bethany Funke Agrees to Interview With Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team

One of the surviving roommates from last year’s University of Idaho quadruple murder has reportedly agreed to sit for an interview with suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense counsel, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a sudden development to come a few days after the survivor, 21-year-old Bethany Funke, fought a court order to testify in defense of Kohberger during his preliminary hearing in June, court documents reveal Funke will sit for an interview with the suspect’s team in Reno, Nevada.