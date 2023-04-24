Surviving Idaho Murder House Roommate Fights Court Order To Testify For Suspect Bryan Kohberger

One of the surviving roommates who lived inside the Idaho murder home on the morning four students were found slaughtered inside the off-campus property is fighting a court order to testify for suspect Bryan Kohberger.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bethany Funke, 21, claims she shouldn't have to testify because she lives in Nevada, which is roughly 480 miles away from where Kohberger will be on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.