Could Bryan Kohberger Go Free? Prosecutors Reveal Internal Affairs Investigation Of Officer Involved In University Of Idaho Murders Case
Bryan Kohberger's trial could be in jeopardy after it was revealed that one of the officers in the case was subject to an internal affairs investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal prosecutors filed a notice of "potential Brady/Gilgio" on Monday, informing the Latah County District Attorney's Office about the investigation.
Judge Megan Marshall already granted a protective order, keeping the material — containing medical records — sealed from the public.
Prosecutors are legally responsible for disclosing material that might exonerate the defense under the obligation of two Supreme Court cases, Brady v. Maryland and Giglio v. United States.
"The state has become aware of potential Brady/Giglio material related to one of the officers involved in the above-referenced case," the documents read.
"The State intends to disclose this information to the defendant's counsel," prosecutors continued.
Fox News broke down the Brady/Giglio reference, stating that Brady material is any evidence that could prove the defendant [Kohberger] is not guilty. Giglio refers to any evidence, either past or present, that could 'impeach the credibility of a witness.'"
The news comes ahead of Kohberger's trial. The 28-year-old suspect in the University of Idaho murders is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.
It has not been revealed whether prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the 2022 slayings of four students.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger, who has not yet entered a plea, was arrested on December 30 for allegedly fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, inside an off-campus home on November 13.
He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in Washington State University's criminal justice program and lived roughly 10 miles from the Moscow murder home.
The arrest affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
While he sits in jail without bail, sources revealed Kohberger's family is financially struggling as both of his sisters lost their jobs due to their connection to the accused killer.