Could Bryan Kohberger Go Free? Prosecutors Reveal Internal Affairs Investigation Of Officer Involved In University Of Idaho Murders Case

The news comes ahead of Kohberger's trial. The 28-year-old suspect in the University of Idaho murders is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.

It has not been revealed whether prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the 2022 slayings of four students.

