Bryan Kohberger's Family Struggling Financially After Sisters Lose Jobs Over Ties To Accused Killer

Mar. 28 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger's family is in dire financial shape after his sisters lost their jobs due to their blood-related connection to the accused murderer. RadarOnline.com has learned his older sister, Melissa, and Kohberger's younger one, Amanda, are both jobless as he awaits his preliminary hearing for the quadruple killing of four University of Idaho students.

Melissa was a counselor and Amanda was a working actress until recently, after the sisters were reportedly fired over their link to the high-profile murder suspect. Both Kohberger's parents are retired and allegedly in "bad shape" financially now that none of their immediate family members have jobs, sources spilled on Tuesday.

They are in "very, very bad shape financially right now, especially now that the sisters are unemployed," News Nation's Brian Entin said as he broke the news of Kohberger's unemployed sisters.

According to Entin, the quadruple murder suspect's sisters and parents have not visited him at the Latah County Jail in Idaho — but they have spoken to him on the phone.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger has turned to religion while awaiting his fate behind bars, meeting with a pastor every Sunday for a private religious service in the jail library.

Despite the accusations against him, his pastor revealed he believes the former Ph.D. student-turned-possible murderer "deserves grace and forgiveness from God."

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for allegedly stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, to death inside an off-campus home on November 13. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. He lived only 10 miles away from the Moscow murder home.

It was claimed he could have been linked to Madison or Xana as he allegedly frequented the vegan restaurant where they worked.

He denied the allegations he killed the four students, but the arrest affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.

He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.

