Cops Secretly Pulled DNA From Bryan Kohberger's Parents' Trash to Link Idaho Slaying Suspect to Knife Sheath

Bryan Kohberger's DNA was linked to the knife sheath found at the Moscow murder home, where four University of Idaho students were found brutally stabbed to death last November, and now RadarOnline.com reveals how investigators used genetic genealogy to identify the 28-year-old as the prime murder suspect.

As this outlet reported, male DNA was “left on the button snap of the knife sheath” ad found on a bed next to the two of the victim's bodies. Law enforcement collected DNA from the trash of Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania days before his arrest on December 30, 2022, which showed a high probability it was from the biological father of whoever left the DNA on the knife sheath that fatal night, according to the unsealed probable cause affidavit.

In the latest filing from the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, it revealed that authorities used investigative genetic genealogy to connect Kohberger to the DNA from the sheath, and the DNA was at least 5.37 octillion times more likely to be the former Ph.D. student's rather than an unrelated member of the public.

Investigators discovered the link by seeking the assistance of a private lab, which helped officials build a DNA profile to search for relatives connected to the DNA, read the filing. The FBI uploaded the profile "to one or more publicly available genetic genealogy services to identify possible family members of the suspect based on shared genetic data."

Agents built a family tree "using the same tools and methods used by members of the public who wish to learn more about their ancestors" by citing birth and death certificates, social media, and more. The FBI contacted local law enforcement with a tip, instructing them to investigate Kohberger.

DNA from Kohberger's dad was taken, as was a cheek swab from the suspect. Law enforcement found a "statistical match" that the DNA on the knife sheath overwhelmingly likely belonged to Kohberger, the filing stated. Despite the connection from the genetic genealogy, experts have warned the technique isn't bulletproof.

The filing also revealed that the "FBI no longer has access to view much of the information it used to create the family tree and cannot view it again" without resubmitting the DNA profile to the genetic genealogy service." Prosecutors are desperately trying to keep additional information out of the public eye. The information includes lab notes, raw data, and information used to build the DNA profile and the family tree.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger — who lived roughly 10 miles from the murder home — was arrested in December for the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. He pled not guilty to the crimes. Kohberger's six-week trial is set to begin on October 2 — but could be delayed.

