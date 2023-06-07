Bryan Kohberger Describes Cutting Fish, Boxing Routine and Wrapping Meat on Creepy Job Application

Bryan Kohberger —the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple killings — once bragged about his skills as a "fish cutter" and boxer, as well as his 130 pound weight loss, on a 2015 job application, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 28-year-old accused murderer made the creepy boast when he applied for a job as a custodian, courier, or security officer position at his hometown school district in Effort, Pennsylvania.

This outlet has discovered that Kohberger also listed his year of youth law enforcement training on the application.