Bryan Kohberger Describes Cutting Fish, Boxing Routine and Wrapping Meat on Creepy Job Application
Bryan Kohberger —the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple killings — once bragged about his skills as a "fish cutter" and boxer, as well as his 130 pound weight loss, on a 2015 job application, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 28-year-old accused murderer made the creepy boast when he applied for a job as a custodian, courier, or security officer position at his hometown school district in Effort, Pennsylvania.
This outlet has discovered that Kohberger also listed his year of youth law enforcement training on the application.
Kohberger claimed his physical routine as a boxer and runner showed him that “dedication and perseverance are the most important skills.”
“I learned how to patrol and do basic security procedures from my year in Law Enforcement,” he wrote, according to Fox News.
“I was a boxer and am still a runner,” Kohberger continued. “I lost 130 lbs at age 15 into age 16 whilst attending school … I believe this is proof that I have the required dedication to be successful.”
He also gloated about his accuracy with a knife, writing that he “cut fish to the specifications of the customer” while working at Big Brown Fish & Pay Lakes in Effort, Pennsylvania.
Kohberger — who later became a criminology Ph.D. student — got the job as a part-time security guard at the Pleasant Valley School District; however, he resigned on June 22, 2021 for reasons that remain unknown after being put on leave without pay for expired clearance months before.
But he didn't go peacefully.
In his resignation letter, Kohberger argued that he had a right to a public hearing before he could be fired.
“I understand that if I do not resign, I have a right to a school board hearing to determine if I should be dismissed from employment with the School District,” Kohberger wrote.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was arrested in December for the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four students were killed in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho — roughly 10 miles from Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. He pled not guilty to the crimes. Kohberger's six-week trial is set to begin on October 2 — but could be delayed.