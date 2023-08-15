'Promised Strategy:' Fed-Up Idaho Prosecutors Blast Bryan Kohberger's 'Litigious' Tactics to Delay Death Penalty Trial
Prosecutors in Idaho have accused quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger of delivering on his "promised strategy" to file frivolous legal challenges to get his indictment tossed out and delay his death penalty trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As this outlet reported, a desperate Kohberger is seeking to halt the trial while an “investigation” is conducted into the selection of the grand jurors that indicted him for allegedly killing the four University of Idaho students inside their off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.
Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr. and Ingrid Batey, a special assistant to the Attorney General, ripped Kohberger’s legal strategy to dodge the firing squad.
"Without knowing whether he had any basis in law or fact to make such a request, the Defendant asked this Court to grind the litigation in this matter to a halt because he ‘intend[ed] to contest the indictment,’" the prosecutors stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"Having now reviewed the grand jury materials provided since his initial motion, the Defendant has delivered on his promised strategy: he seeks a stay (delay) to buy more time to challenge the indictment in this case,” the documents read. “The Court should decline to indulge the Defendant’s already-stated intentions to buy more time to engage in various litigation strategies.”
Kohberger, 28, is accused of using a hunting knife to slaughter Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in a crime that shook the nation and terrorized the university campus during the weeks it took to arrest him in native Pennsylvania in late December.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Kohberger’s pit-bull attorney, Anne C. Taylor, charged that prosecutors limited the number of prospective jurors that heard the evidence, according to the documents.
- Hail Mary: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims Grand Jury Was 'Misled' in New Desperate Bid to Dodge Death Penalty
- Idaho College Murders: Prosecutors Demand to See Evidence Supporting Bryan Kohberger Bombshell Alibi Claim
- University of Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger Defense Suggests Accused Killer Has ALIBI for Night of Evil Quadruple Killing
“The number of potential jurors appearing for potential selection impacted the seating of Grand Jury that heard the case; based upon review of the Grand Jury convening process apparent failure occurred,” she stated.
But the prosecutors shot back: “To obtain a stay, Defendant cannot merely allege that a violation occurred – the Defendant must allege that a substantial violation occurred.”
Police nabbed Kohberger after he was linked to DNA found on the sheath of the hunting knife used in the brutal bloodbath, but Taylor is also questioning how investigators used the forensic technology to connect her client to the crime.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Taylor is also seeking to compel investigators to hand over all documents related to the DNA probe, including all text messages, emails, and documents exchanged between detectives and forensic scientists, the documents showed.
Taylor also wants investigators to provide “all reports generated by any lab that conducted (DNA) testing on any sample in this case, including from samples where ‘unknown’ males, not the defendant, were identified.”
Kohberger is set to stand trial in October on the charges of four counts of murder, which could be punishable by firing squad.