'Promised Strategy:' Fed-Up Idaho Prosecutors Blast Bryan Kohberger's 'Litigious' Tactics to Delay Death Penalty Trial

Prosecutors in Idaho have accused quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger of delivering on his "promised strategy" to file frivolous legal challenges to get his indictment tossed out and delay his death penalty trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As this outlet reported, a desperate Kohberger is seeking to halt the trial while an “investigation” is conducted into the selection of the grand jurors that indicted him for allegedly killing the four University of Idaho students inside their off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.

Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr. and Ingrid Batey, a special assistant to the Attorney General, ripped Kohberger’s legal strategy to dodge the firing squad.