Idaho Quadruple Murders: Judge Approves Bryan Kohberger Public Defender's Request for Access to Police Training Records

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, said the officers interviewed witnesses at the King Road crime scene, attended the autopsy proceedings and participated in the search for the white Hyundai Elantra that was seen driving by on the night of the vicious crime on November 13, 2022.

Prosecutors had argued the individuals listed were not material to the state's case and will not be called to testify at trial, claiming the defense had not shown "a substantial need" for the information requested.