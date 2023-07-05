Idaho Quadruple Murders: Judge Approves Bryan Kohberger Public Defender's Request for Access to Police Training Records
A judge has granted Bryan Kohberger's defense team access to the training records of three police officers involved in the investigation of the Idaho quadruple murders.
RadarOnline.com has learned this was a court request made Kohberger's team so they could better understand the officers' processes and decisions made with evidence in the case.
Kohberger is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.
Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, said the officers interviewed witnesses at the King Road crime scene, attended the autopsy proceedings and participated in the search for the white Hyundai Elantra that was seen driving by on the night of the vicious crime on November 13, 2022.
Prosecutors had argued the individuals listed were not material to the state's case and will not be called to testify at trial, claiming the defense had not shown "a substantial need" for the information requested.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Judge John Judge granted the defense's motion and declared the records must be turned over to the defense by July 14, stating they "adequately articulated the role each of these officers played in interviewing witnesses and finding and collecting potential evidence."
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that it is "the right thing to do."
"The officers were involved, albeit peripherally (meaning the prosecution is not calling on them to testify) but nevertheless, those records were requested and should be turned over," she said, clarifying, "I don't believe there will be information in those records that help either side in any significant way. Training records typically consist of firearms qualifications, legal training, interview training, and tactical training."
The 28-year-old suspect and former criminology student stood silent at his 10-minute arraignment in May while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf ahead of the trial set for October.
As we previously reported, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is seeking a death penalty sentence.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the TikToker who falsely accused an University of Idaho professor of playing a role in the quadruple murders is refusing to back down amid their court battle.
According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ashley Guillard, who goes by the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, is fighting the professor's lawsuit after her denial.
"The statements were made in the best interest of public safety. Ashley Guillard made the statements without actual malice," the TikToker's legal team argued in response. "Therefore, qualified privilege permits Ashley Guillard to make the statements that in a different circumstance would typically be considered defamatory."