Judgment Day for Idaho Murder Suspect: Prosecutors Have 30 More Days to Decide to Seek the Death Penalty Against Bryan Kohberger

The clock is ticking for prosecutors to decide whether or not to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for the 28-year-old suspect charged with the University of Idaho quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A cheek swab taken from Bryan Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, is a statistical match to DNA evidence found at the Moscow crime scene where four students were murdered late last year, court docs showed.