Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Judgment Day for Idaho Murder Suspect: Prosecutors Have 30 More Days to Decide to Seek the Death Penalty Against Bryan Kohberger

prosecutors days seek death penalty bryan kohberger pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 23 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The clock is ticking for prosecutors to decide whether or not to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for the 28-year-old suspect charged with the University of Idaho quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A cheek swab taken from Bryan Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, is a statistical match to DNA evidence found at the Moscow crime scene where four students were murdered late last year, court docs showed.

Article continues below advertisement
prosecutors days seek death penalty bryan kohberger
Source: mega

It matched that on a knife sheath found under one of the victims. It was determined to be "at least 5.37 octillion times more likely" to belong to Kohberger than an "unrelated individually randomly selected from the general population."

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, at an off-campus home in November.

Article continues below advertisement
prosecutors days seek death penalty bryan kohberger
Source: mega

As he awaits trial, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson was given a 60-day time frame on May 22 to file a notice of intent, and as of yesterday, nothing has been filed.

Former U.S. District Attorney for Idaho, Wendy Olson, previously said she believes it "is likely a death penalty case" based on the circumstances of the crime.

Kohberger pled not guilty to several charges, and a trial is set for October.

MORE ON:
University Of Idaho Murders
Article continues below advertisement
prosecutors days seek death penalty bryan kohberger
Source: mega

Last May, he was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

In addition to DNA evidence, prosecutors are prepared to draw attention to the white sedan caught on surveillance footage repeatedly driving past the home around the time of the killings and nearby cell phone activity on a dozen occasions beforehand.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
prosecutors days seek death penalty bryan kohberger
Source: @Kaylee.Goncalves/Facebook

Kohberger's neighbor also claimed he spoke to him directly about the slayings days after they took place.

"He brought it up in conversation, asked if I'd heard about the murders. Which I had," the neighbor shared. "Then he said, 'Yeah, it seems like they have no leads. It seems like it was a crime of passion.'"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.