TikToker Who Falsely Accused University Of Idaho Professor Of Murdering 4 College Students Stands by Claims, Says First Amendment Protects Her
The TikToker who falsely accused a University of Idaho professor of playing a role in the November 2022 quadruple murder of 4 college students is refusing to back down from her statements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, TikTok star Ashley Guillard, who goes by the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, is fighting Professor Rebecca Scofield’s lawsuit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, as police searched for the murderer responsible for the University of Idaho murders, that took the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, Guillard blamed Scofield.
In a series of videos, the TikToker said the professor had been “involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].” Guillard claimed the professor hired men to help her plan and carry out the murders. “She promised them financial security and a better collegiate experience at The University of Idaho in exchange,” she claimed without evidence.
Scofield has denied the allegations and police ruled out her potential involvement in December 2022. Instead, Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody for the murders and is currently awaiting trial.
“Two of the TikToks directly and falsely state that Professor Scofield ordered the execution of the four students. Three of the TikToks either falsely implied or directly stated that Professor Scofield had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G,” Scofield’s lawsuit read.
- Bryan Kohberger Describes Cutting Fish, Boxing Routine and Wrapping Meat on Creepy Job Application
- Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Parents Ordered to Testify in Case of Missing Pennsylvania Woman Found Dead Last Month
- Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Pleads Not Guilty To Carrying Out Brutal Murders of College Students
Now, as part of her motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Guillard argues her claims are protected by the first amendment.
“Discovering and revealing the murderers with the intent to get them investigated and arrested is an act to warn others about harm or danger and to bring resolution to the problem. The statements were made in the best interest of public safety. Ashley Guillard made the statements without actual malice. Therefore, qualified privilege permits Ashley Guillard to make the statements that in a different circumstance would typically be considered defamatory,” her filing read.
She claimed to have used her “spiritual brain, intuition, spiritual practice, and investigative skills to uncover the truth regarding the murder of the four University of Idaho students; and published her findings on her TikTok social media platform.”
A judge has yet to rule.