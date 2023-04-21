TikToker Who Falsely Accused Idaho Professor Of Being Responsible For Quadruple Murder Countersues, Says Her Reputation Was Ruined
The TikToker who accused a University of Idaho professor of playing a role in the quadruple murder denied she defamed the teacher with her claims — and then countersued for damages to her reputation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, TikToker Ashley Guillard has fought back against the lawsuit filed by Professor Rebecca Scofield.
Scofield sued Guillard for defamation over allegations she made on the social media platform.
Guillard, who goes by the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, claimed the professor had played a part in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
On TikTok, Guillard said the professor had “been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].”
“The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple,” Scofield’s attorney Wendy J.Olson said. “What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family.”
“Two of the TikToks directly and falsely state that Professor Scofield ordered the execution of the four students. Three of the TikToks either falsely implied or directly stated that Professor Scofield had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G,” the lawsuit added.
Guillard did not back down after the lawsuit was filed. She told her followers, “I am not stopping” and questioned why Scofield needed a lawyer to fight the lawyer “if she’s so innocent.”
The case was filed before police took suspect Bryan Kohberger into custody for his alleged role in the murders.
Now, Guillard has not only responded to the lawsuit but filed a countersuit against Scofield.
She denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The TikToker wrote, “The 4 University of Idaho students were brutally murdered. Without the arrest of the murderers there’s a presumption of danger to the public, University of Idaho constituents and Idaho residents, Discovering and revealing the murderers with the intent to get them investigated and arrested is an act to warn others about harm or danger.”
She said, “The statements were made in the public interest of the public.” The TikToker said her statements about the professor were not made with malice and are protected by the first amendment.
Her countersuit took issue with statements the professor made about her publicly. She said Scofield and her lawyer executed a strategy to “discredit, embarrass, and humiliate her. She said the statement that she used the community’s pain for her online self-promotion.
The case is ongoing.