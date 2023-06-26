Bryan Kohberger Uses The O.J. Defense: DNA Evidence Could Have Been Planted by Cops, His Lawyer Suggests in New Court Filing

Bryan Kohberger could have been framed. That is the bombshell claim of lawyers for the quadruple murder suspect, who in a sensational new court filing, say they cannot rule out that DNA found on the knife sheath used in the gruesome slayings was not put there by law enforcement!

Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors have alleged DNA was recovered from the sheath of a military-grade knife found near the victims' bodies at the murder scene. It was on the sheath that officials recovered a sample that was a "statistical match" to Kohberger, the criminology student who has been charged in connection with the deaths.

But in a June 22 objection filed in court — and obtained by RadarOnline.com — Kohberger’s defense attorney Elisa G. Massoth railed on prosecutors for excluding key details about the DNA results. She even suggested police officers targeted their client without having sufficient evidence to do so.

“The State apparently thinks that they need not explain how they came to think that it was Mr. Kohberger’s DNA on the sheath,” Massoth wrote to Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, who is overseeing the case. “Presumably, the Defense is expected to accept at face value that the sheath had touch DNA just waiting for testing by all the FBI’s myriad resources.

“Additionally, the Defense is to guess whether the State focused its investigation on Mr. Kohberger via a bizarrely complex DNA tress experiment or through its faulty identification of the vehicle involves in this case.” Massoth added: “What the State’s argument asks this Court and Mr. Kohberger to assume is that the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr. Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the State refuses to name.”

The lawyer’s wild theory is akin to the infamous O.J. Simpson trial during which the defense team suggested detective Mark Fuhrman planted evidence, using blood samples taken from O.J. and the body of Nicole Brown Simpson after the murders. Simpson was sensationally acquitted.

Source: mega

“Mr. Kohberger has reasons to be extremely suspicious of the (Investigative Genetic Genealogy) IGG used in this case,” Massoth wrote. “Rather than seeing it as some sort of complex tree building that led to him, it appears far more like a line-up where the government was already aware of who they wanted to target.

Source: mega

“Rather than have the investigation done by someone blind to that fact, the FBI chose to do it themselves. “This is akin to the police pulling in Mr. Kohberger and five of his cousins off the street and then pointing at him.”

The butchered bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found on November 13, 2022, at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. Kohberger is facing the death penalty if he is found guilty.