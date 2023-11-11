Botox Cowboy? Gwen Stefani 'Pressuring' Blake Shelton to Fix His Aging Face: Report
Country singer Blake Shelton, 47, seems to be aging a little too gracefully these days, and his surgery-loving wife Gwen Stefani, 54, has reportedly talked him into getting Botox, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite being named People's Sexiest Man Alive, Stefani's obsession with anti-aging has appeared to rub off on her cowboy beau.
"He hardly even has crow's feet," an insider close to the country star told the National Enquirer.
"He may be an outdoors guy who likes the rugged life on the farm, but he hates the signs of aging like anybody else in Hollywood and has apparently been getting a few nip/tucks," the source continued.
Shelton was reportedly encouraged to get Botox by his Hollaback Girl wife.
Stefani is no stranger to cosmetic procedures and infamously overhauled her entire face back in 2019. Fans were stunned by her shocking new appearance, but that hasn't slowed the No Doubt singer down from keeping up her tight, wrinkle-free facade.
"Now, it's all about maintenance for Gwen," the insider said as they continued to state the obvious, "She's a huge fan of Botox and fillers."
The insider noted that The Voice coach "regularly goes in for a tune-up" on injections — and apparently, convinced Shelton to join.
"She's the one who convinced Blake he didn't have to live with lines and wrinkles," the source continued. "Now that he's started doing it, he likes it and he's talking of getting more procedures done, like the facial rejuvenation that's become so popular."
Lucky for Shelton, his cosmetic "tune-ups" are toned down and look more natural than the work Stefani has had.
Top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated Shelton, told the outlet that the work the God's Country singer has likely done suits him well.
"It appears he may have had some very well-placed Botox to maintain his good looks, but it's very age appropriate, as there are still some wrinkles," Dr. Cohen told the outlet.
"If he's had anything else done, he's doing it very well. He looks natural," the surgeon continued. "He looks like the superstar that he is!"
Anti-aging prevention isn't the only thing Stefani has taken charge of in her marriage. Back in June, the singer reportedly hired a personal trainer for Shelton to help him trim down.
"Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan," an insider said.
The source added that Stefani wanted her husband "to spend the next few months focusing" on his lifestyle because "she worries about his health."