There's "No Doubt" songbird Gwen Stefani has gone under the knife, with one expert claiming to RadarOnline.com exclusively she's likely spent nearly 100 thousand dollars to make herself look younger.

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, CEO of Beverly Hills Body, who has not treated Gwen. The 48-year-old mother of three young boys " looks great for her age, but she has had help, " according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, CEO of Beverly Hills Body, who has not treated Gwen.

Ellenbogen believes Stefani's had a nose job, plus regular Botox injections in the forehead , between the brows and in the crow's-feet area over the past ten years.

She's also had upper and lower eyelid lifts, fillers or fat grafting, chemical peels, and maybe even a vampire face-lift, he said.

"The overall result shows excellent use of all [options] to remain young without glaring tip-offs of surgery," he added.

Dr. Anthony Youn, another top surgeon who has also not treated the singer, agreed!

"Her nose appears to have been thinned with a well-performed rhinoplasty," Youn concluded. " Her cheeks are plump , possibly due to injections of a filler like Voluma."

"She may have had her lips and eyes enhanced with a filler like Restylane," he continued. "Her skin is pristine and may be due to skin-smoothing treatments like micro-needling."