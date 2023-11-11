FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $150 in Bonus Bets By Picking Winner of Arizona vs. Colorado or Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Today
FanDuel Sportsbook has launched an exclusive promotion that's perfect for sports bettors and especially captivating for NCAAF fans. New users who click ➡️ here ⬅️ can bet $5 on any NCAAF moneyline and win $150 in Bonus Bets if your team emerges victorious. In other words, this promo will turn $5 of your money into $150 in bonus bets if can correctly pick the winner of just one game.
Even better, while Arizona vs. Colorado and Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse are both appealing options, you can pick from any and all games available for betting on FanDuel during the offer’s eligibility period. This promotion does not even limit you to betting on NCAAF! This offer is valid until January 7th. Our experts have assembled all the details you need to know to claim the offer below.
Why This Offer is a Must-Grab This Saturday
Bonus Bets: With this promo code offer, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your NCAAF Moneyline wager is successful, which simply means that you need to correctly pick the winner of any NCAAF game. These bonuses can be used across all sports, giving you more opportunities to win big. Remember, if the bets you make with your bonuses bets are winners, you can withdraw the funds as cash, all from risking just $5 of your own cash.
Daily Profit Boost: The promotion also includes a daily profit boost, a.k.a. a daily odds boost, which you can claim in the “promos” section on the FanDuel app or FanDuel website. The size of these boosts vary, but they always enhance the odds of specific games, often by around a 30%, which is a bit like the sports betting equivalent of a coupon or discount code.
How to Claim the Exclusive Offer
- Activate the Promotion: Click the promo link ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the offer and be directed to FanDuel’s mobile app.
- Sign Up: Create a new FanDuel account and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.
- Place Your Bet: Wager $5 on any available NCAAF Moneyline market, which means picking the winner of any one NCAAF game.
- Win Bonus Bets: If your wager is successful, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets.
- Redeem Profit Boost: Visit the promos tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform to collect your profit boost each day.
Eligible States for FanDuel NCAAF Promo Code: The promotion is accessible in states where online sports betting is legal and FanDuel operates.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the FanDuel welcome bonus today!
What You Get With the NCAAF Promo from FanDuel
Profit Boost: New users and existing users will receive a profit boost every day within this promo’s period of eligibility, which you can learn more about within the promo terms.
$150 in Bonus Bets: Alongside the daily profit boost, FanDuel is also offering $150 in Bonus Bets if your Moneyline wager is successful.
Expert Tips and Resources
For those looking to make the most of their profit boost and Bonus Bets, here are some resources:
- Understanding NCAAF Moneyline Odds: Websites like Dimers.com offer comprehensive guides that break down the basics of Moneyline odds.
- NCAAF News: Check out up-to-date team news from the NCAAF's official news feed when choosing which team to bet on.
- FanDuel Promo Code Turns $5 NBA Wager on Winning Pick Into NBA League Pass Free Trial & Shot At $150 in Bonus Bets
- FanDuel Promo Code Turns $5 NBA Moneyline Bet Into a Free NBA League Pass & a Chance at $150 Bonus
- FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Notre Dame vs. Navy + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket for 2023
This Saturday's NCAAF Games
If you’re looking to make the most of your new FanDuel account this Saturday, here are some NCAAF games to keep an eye on:
- Arizona vs. Colorado: Arizona has a 73% chance of defeating the Colorado, according to Dimers. Consider placing your Moneyline wager on Arizona for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: Pittsburgh is favored with a 51% chance of winning against the Syracuse, and are another solid choice for your NCAAF Moneyline bet.
Check out Dimers' latest college football predictions to give yourself the best chance of winning.
FanDuel Sportsbook Real-User Reviews
Before signing up with any sportsbook, even reputable operators like FanDuel, it’s always a good idea to review recent feedback from real users:
Recent Apple store review:
“I just found out my girlfriend I had her sign up on fan duel and I didn’t realize that if you referred a friend you could both get $50 credit and a $10Bet…” (2/14/22)
Recent Google Play store review:
“A little Friendly Sports Bet here and there is cool on your phone. I usually do it once a year during Superbowl time.” (11/5/23)
FAQ
Is there a FanDuel Kentucky promo code specific to residents of Kentucky?: As of now, the promo code offer is available to all eligible users, regardless of location.
What should new users know about the FanDuel promo code new user offers?: New users can benefit from various offers, including this NCAAF promo code from FanDuel.
Don't Miss Out
While this offer doesn’t expire today, it’s still a limited-time promotion valid until January 7th. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the promo now!
Legal and Responsible Betting
Always remember to bet responsibly and ensure you are in a jurisdiction where online sports betting is legal. Consult the resources below if you need support: