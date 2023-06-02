Mexico Police Discover 45 Plastic Bags Containing Human Remains That Match 'Physical Characteristics' of 7 Missing Locals
Police in Mexico made the gruesome discovery of 45 plastic bags that contained human remains, which matched the "physical characteristics" of 7 missing local call center employees, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The horrific find occurred in a suburb outside of Guadalajara, the capital city of Jalisco.
As cartel activity threatened popular tourist destinations, Mexico faced a widespread surge in violent crime and disappearances.
Since 2018, more than 1,500 bodies have been found in Jalisco. Most recently, a call center experienced the loss of 7 employees who went missing between May 20 and 22.
According to Jalisco prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, the remains recovered in the plastic bags contained matching characteristics to some of the call center employees reported missing.
Per CNN, Ruíz revealed the dozens of plastic bags were discarded in a steep ravine.
A preliminary investigation conducted by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the body parts "match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing employees of the call center."
The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences was said to be working with the families of missing persons to identify the remains founds.
Investigators were also working to determine the number of victims in addition to their identities.
Sadly, Mexican authorities had a long road ahead, as more than 100,000 Mexican citizens and migrants were reported missing across the country. In 2023 alone, police have discovered the remains of at least 147 individuals.
While particular areas of Mexico became synonymous with crime, under the deadly control of cartel gangs, tourists hotspots were generally regarded as safe.
Unfortunately, as crime spiked, violent activity spread beyond notoriously dangerous border towns and into popular travel destinations like Cancun.
In recent months, several mysterious deaths have occurred involving Americans — and in March, a group of four Americans were kidnapped by local cartel after being mistaken for Haitian drug smugglers.
Only two of the four Americans were found alive and safely returned home.