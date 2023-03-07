2 Americans Killed After Group Of 4 Traveling To Mexico Are Kidnapped, Allegedly Mistaken For Drug Smugglers

According to CNN, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were identified as the two victims.

Family members shared that the deceased were accompanying their friends Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams on a trip to Mexico for a medical procedure, an increasingly common practice for U.S. travelers amid rising healthcare costs and legislative restrictions.

McGee, a mother of six, crossed the border with her friends to undergo a tummy tuck procedure. It was the second time she had traveled to the country for medical care.

The group was traveling in Matamoras on Friday when they got lost — and tragically drove into danger.