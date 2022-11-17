Disturbing Video Of Shanquella Robinson Being Attacked Was Filmed In Cabo Villa, Investigation Into Deadly Trip Heats Up

The leaked video allegedly showing Shanquella Robinson being repeatedly struck by a woman believed to be her friend was filmed in Cabo's Villa Linda 32, RadarOnline.com has learned, seemingly indicating it was moments or hours before her death.

After it went viral, there have been questions surrounding when or where the video in question was recorded.

Robinson, 25, and the party she was with were staying at the luxurious property listed on CaboVillas.com.