Leaked Video Allegedly Shows Shanquella Robinson Being Beaten Before Her Death In Cabo As Her Grieving Family Demands Answers
A Charlotte family is demanding answers after their daughter never returned home from what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip to Cabo with her friends.
25-year-old Shanquella Robinson left Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 28, and by the following day, she was dead.
RadarOnline.com has learned a disturbing new video emerged, allegedly showing a "naked and defenseless" Robinson being beaten in the hours before her tragic death.
An unidentified woman believed to be one of her friends can be seen punching, hitting, and slamming a woman who appears to be Robinson to the ground in their rental property.
The man recording the assault can be heard saying, "Quella can you at least fight back, do something." As the clip went on, the woman continued to land hits, telling Robinson to stand on her feet after she remained on the floor, seemingly intoxicated.
"Get up! I'm tired of your s---!!" the woman yelled.
Robinson's parents Bernard and Salamondra suspect something horrific happened to their daughter after being told she died from alcohol poisoning — a claim they don't believe.
"After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm. There was a crack, [her] spinal cord was cracked," the parents told WBTV. "That took it to a whole 'nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her."
Salamondra said the entire group returned from Mexico without her daughter, leaving Robinson's body behind.
Her body is now back home, but they still don't have the answers they desperately seek.
"She had a heart of gold. She loved everybody, and pretty much everybody loved her," gushed her heartbroken mother.
RadarOnline.com has learned the U.S. Department of State is looking into the young woman's death in Mexico.
"We are aware of these reports regarding Robinson. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time," they shared in a statement.