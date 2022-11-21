‘Great Deal Of Pain': Shanquella Robinson’s Sister Raises $350k To Cover ‘Unexpected Financial Burden’ After 25-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death In Mexico

Shanquella Robinson’s family has raised hundreds of thousands to help them cover the “unexpected financial burden” from losing the 25-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last week, Quilla Long, the sister of Shanquella, launched a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $350k. She wrote that her “beautiful sister” had recently gone on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, “with people she believed were her friends.”