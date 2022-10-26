Groom Walks Out Wedding Only To Be Gunned Down Seconds After Getting Married, Reports Say
A man was gunned down just after getting married in Mexico in what is believed to be the result of a mistaken identity related to drug cartel wars, Radar has learned.
Marcos Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, had just left his wedding ceremony in Neustra Senora de La Candelaria church in Caborca when he was hit by several bullets. The incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. local time.
According to witnesses, an unknown man fired the shots before running away down the street. Antonio was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital. Video showed the wife of the computer engineer from Guadalajara, Mexico being taken away in complete shock. Her white dress was covered in blood.
Michelle Adriana, 23, Antonio's sister, was also struck, but she was treated at the hospital and released the same day. The Sonora Attorney General's Office described the shooting a "direct attack," though the bullets might have been intended for another target.
“Investigations indicate that the attack against Marco Antonio was directed towards another individual who was also getting married at the same time in a different nearby city,” the statement read.
Police say another man was shot during his wedding in another nearby city the same night. Caborca, which is located in the northwest corner of Mexico, is known for being home to an eponymous cartel led by veteran "narco of narcos" Rafael Caro Quintero, according to the New York Post. Police arrested Caro Quintero in July in connection to the murder of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
The New York Post reported that cartel violence has become a major problem in Caborca as the drug trafficking ring is in war with an armed branch of the Sinaloa Cartel. It is all part of a bigger cartel problem across the country.