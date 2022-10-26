Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer
Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep.
“Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she and Mr. Martin are married and that she lives at his residence. Mr. Martin has never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he has never met nor spoken with her,” the filing stated.
Chris and Dakota, who's Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson's daughter, said the harassment began earlier this year and "increased in number and severity," with the alleged stalker claiming the 50 Shades of Grey actress has been using black magic to cause her physical suffering.
"The harassment began in April 2022 via social media (including her public Facebook and Twitter accounts) and in recent months has increased in number and severity of the harassment itself. Her conduct has instilled great fear for his safety and for those with whom he resides because of the hundreds (if not more) of social media postings which contents prove by well over a preponderance of the evidence (the woman’s) emotional instability, delusions, and now actions she is taking, to continue to harass and place both Mr. Martin and his partner, Ms. Dakota Johnson, in danger," the documents obtained by The Blast continued.
The musician claimed the woman tried to get into his home on several occasions — as recent as last week when he allegedly caught her on camera ringing his doorbell.
In the documents, Chris also described a scary close encounter Dakota almost had with the woman that caused the actress to retreat to their home in fear.
During the incident, "private security personnel observed (the woman) driving past Mr. Martin’s residence and stopping her vehicle up the street. At the same time, Ms. Johnson was in the process of driving from the residence. As security personnel noticed the front gate of the residence gate opening, he quickly informed Ms. Johnson of her whereabouts. Thereafter, Ms. Johnson immediately returned to inside the residence because she was extremely fearful for her personal safety.”
Chris asked for protection for himself, Dakota, and his two children, who he shares with Gwyneth Paltrow. “It is abundantly clear that (the woman) is delusional by creating in her mind an elaborate and fictitious history of a relationship with Mr. Martin, living in Mr. Martin’s residence, and being married to him. She now is acting upon her delusions by attempting to enter Mr. Martin’s private property as well as driving by his residence at all hours of the day and night to personally contact Mr. Martin by any means possible," he urged in the filing.
The judge wasted no time, ordering the woman to stay 100 yards away from Chris, Dakota, and his children. She was also ordered to keep her distance from the singer's home and his girlfriend's vehicle.