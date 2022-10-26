Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer

According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep.

“Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she and Mr. Martin are married and that she lives at his residence. Mr. Martin has never had any type of relationship (personal or professional) with her; he has never met nor spoken with her,” the filing stated.