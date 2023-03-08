24-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Connection To The Kidnapping Of 4 Americans That Left 2 Dead

A 24-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in connection to the kidnapping of four Americans that left two dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last week, Latavia “Tay” McGee, 35, Eric James Williams, 38, Shaeed Woodard, 33, and Zindell Brown traveled from South Carolina to Mexico and were kidnapped at gunpoint on Friday.

On Wednesday, hours after two of the four Americans were rescued, Jose Guadalupe N., 24, was taken into custody.