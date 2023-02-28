Shocking Footage Captures NYC Mother & Her Daughters Unleashing Brutal Attack On Defenseless Bodega Clerk
Shocking security footage captured the moment that a New York City mom rallied her three daughters to attack a defenseless bodega clerk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mom, daughters, and another woman's unprovoked beating on Food Universe employee Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, 25, happened on Sunday afternoon.
The five-against-one assault was believed to be the result of a question the clerk had asked days prior.
Days before she was attacked, Luna was working at the Bronx-based neighborhood store when a combative customer tried to cut the line to her register. According to the clerk, there were several people in front of the woman when she approached Luna with a cash-in ticket for recyclables.
"There were two other women in line and she came around and handed me the ticket and I asked her, I said, ‘Miss, is it your turn? Did she give you her turn?' I asked, pointing to the woman who was waiting in line," Luna said while recalling her initial interaction with the woman.
The simple question spurred a threatening response from the customer.
"She said, ‘B----, that’s not your business. You better just give me my money," the employee claimed. "I’m going to kick your a--. I’m going to f------ kill you. I’m going to bring my daughters and we’re all going to kick your a--!"
Luna said she was "terrified" and quickly exchanged the woman's ticket for about $15.
Little did the bodega clerk know that the interaction was not over.
The woman held a grudge and carried out her threat days later.
When the woman returned on Sunday, the store manager was able to intercept her outside the bodega before she entered the store. Due to her irate behavior, the manager took Luna to the back of the store, hoping that the woman would cool off and leave.
Unfortunately for the employee, the woman left but did not go far.
Footage captured her lingering outside the front doors before she met up with two other women, believed to be her daughters. Altogether they were then seen charging inside the bodega.
The women were seen pummeling Luna with closed fist strikes to her head, as other employees tried to pull the enraged group off the clerk. As the attack played out, two more women are seen joining in on the chaos.
Police were dispatched to the store around 1:15 PM and Luna declined medical care at the scene.
"No one ever attacked me like that," Luna said, adding she was fearful to return to work as her assailants remained at large.
"I have to come back," Luna shared. "I have to work. I need money. I need my job. I don’t know what else I can do."
An active investigation is ongoing.