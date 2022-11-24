Cops Recover 'Death List' Next To Body Of Walmart Manager Who Open Fired On Employees, Killing 6 Workers

Virginia cops revealed that a "death list" was recovered at the scene of a mass shooting that took place on November 22 at a Chesapeake Walmart.

The list was discovered by the body of the suspected shooter, who was a store manager — and contained the names of co-workers that police believe were targeted in the shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police have named Andre Bing, 31, as the disgruntled shooter who claimed the lives of six fellow Walmart employees. Around 10:12 PM on Tuesday, Bing allegedly opened fire in the store's employee break room as colleagues gathered for their night shift meeting.