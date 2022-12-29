Your tip
Louisiana Convenience Store Worker Fired After Being Caught Duping Water On Homeless Man In Freezing Conditions

Source: mega
Dec. 28 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

A disturbing video cost a Louisiana woman her job at a convenience store. Kasey Young, 44, uploaded a video of herself throwing a bucket of water on an unhoused woman, who was slumped against the outside of the store, in freezing temperatures, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident occurred at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, where BRPD fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016.

The latest incident at Triple S Food Mart targeted individuals who were allegedly loitering in the store's parking lot.

Source: mega

Entering Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The video of Young was filmed on December 26 and occurred as the Southern state faced freezing 26° temperatures.

The clip begins with the 44-year-old worker walking outside of Triple S Food Mart with a bucket in her hand. A man's voice can be heard walking behind her in the footage.

"No, you get out of the parking lot," the man's voice can be heard as Young paces with the large blue bucket.

Young then forcefully throws the bucket of water at the homeless person's face.

Source: mega

Young proceeded to scream expletives at the person she just drenched in water.

"Move! Not telling y'all again," Young can be heard saying. "Move it! Clean this s---- the f--- up!"

Young continued to scream at the unhoused people taking shelter from the winter storm in the store's parking lot.

Source: mega
"I'm sick of this s---! Y'all got my whole f------ floor looking like a--," Young continued.

The convenience store's owner, Abdul Muflahi, issued a public statement that Young had been fired after he saw the video that she uploaded.

"When I got the news, I didn’t speak to the employee too much," Muflahi said. "All I told her was to leave the property because we do not handle situations like that."

