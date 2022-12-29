Louisiana Convenience Store Worker Fired After Being Caught Duping Water On Homeless Man In Freezing Conditions

A disturbing video cost a Louisiana woman her job at a convenience store. Kasey Young, 44, uploaded a video of herself throwing a bucket of water on an unhoused woman, who was slumped against the outside of the store, in freezing temperatures, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident occurred at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, where BRPD fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016.

The latest incident at Triple S Food Mart targeted individuals who were allegedly loitering in the store's parking lot.