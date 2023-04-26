Mexican Authorities Discover 8 Bodies Discarded in Cancún Resort

Mexican authorities have discovered eight bodies near popular tourist destinations in Cancún, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday officials revealed a string of dumped bodies and skeleton remains were found about 10 miles from Cancún's beaches, near the bustling hotel zone and other tourist friendly areas.

The discovery came as the region faced an uptick in cartel activity — and after four Americans were rescued in March from the border town of Matamoros, after their group was believed to be mistaken for Haitian drug smugglers by local cartel members.