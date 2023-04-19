Cartel Kidnapping Survivor Arrested For 'Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor' One Month After Return To U.S.
After being kidnapped by cartel members, survivor Latavia McGee was arrested in South Carolina, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Just weeks ago, McGee traveled to Mexico for a tummy tuck procedure with Eric James Williams, Zindell Brown, and Shaeed Woodard. Upon crossing into the border town of Matamoros, the group was kidnapped by cartel members.
Brown and Woodard were tragically killed before the group was located and subsequently rescued.
On Saturday, McGee was taken into custody in connection to a separate incident, which happened before the horrifying experience in Mexico.
McGee, a mother of six, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in regard to a fight that broke out at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex on February 17. McGee was accused of taking her child to the apartment complex to fight another kid — and allegedly waved a gun in the air around the group of minors.
According to McGee's attorney, Mark Cummings, the arrest was delayed due to McGee's unusual circumstances.
- Texas Man Shoots 2 Cheerleaders Who Mistakenly Walked Up To His Car In Grocery Store Parking Lot
- GoFundMe For Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Was Shot After Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Reaches $3 Million
- Good Samaritan Recalls Rushing To Ralph Yarl's Aid After Teen Was Shot For Ringing The Wrong Doorbell
Cummings said that after McGee safely returned to the U.S. on March 8, the police allowed the mother to spend time with her family before they moved forward with charges.
According to the arrest affidavit, one of McGee's children attempted to fight a peer when a family member stepped in and prevented the youngster from doing so. After the adult removed McGee's child from the area, McGee allegedly took her child back to the scene to continue the fight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Witnesses told local news that when McGee and her child returned to the scene, she allegedly pulled a pistol from her purse and began waving it in the air. Her lawyer insisted that the event had no correlation to the kidnapping.
"This charge was in no way related to the torture and death that [McGee] went through," Cummings stated. "We believe that the police department was doing its job. We are grateful for the hard work the police department does, but we do look forward to the charge being dismissed."
Under South Carolina law, McGee's charge refers to an adult who knowingly and willfully encouraged a minor to break the law.
McGee was held on a $10,000 bond.