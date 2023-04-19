Cartel Kidnapping Survivor Arrested For 'Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor' One Month After Return To U.S.

After being kidnapped by cartel members, survivor Latavia McGee was arrested in South Carolina, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just weeks ago, McGee traveled to Mexico for a tummy tuck procedure with Eric James Williams, Zindell Brown, and Shaeed Woodard. Upon crossing into the border town of Matamoros, the group was kidnapped by cartel members.

Brown and Woodard were tragically killed before the group was located and subsequently rescued.

On Saturday, McGee was taken into custody in connection to a separate incident, which happened before the horrifying experience in Mexico.