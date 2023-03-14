Ex-Scientologist's Kidnapping Lawsuit Against Church Moves Forward After Failing To Drag Tom Cruise & Elizabeth Moss Into Legal Mess

The Church of Scientology has forked over two arbitrators in its battle against ex-member Valerie Haney. The decision comes after an intense back-and-forth, with Haney failing to drag the church's most famous members, Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss, into her legal mess.

RadarOnline.com has learned that two arbitrators have been approved in Haney's kidnapping lawsuit, but their identities are being kept a secret.