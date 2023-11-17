Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown Over Reports Joe Biden Will NOT Be Charged in Classified Docs Case: 'We Are Living in a Very Corrupt Country!'
Donald Trump suffered another meltdown this week after learning that President Joe Biden is not expected to be charged in the ongoing classified documents case against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president rushed to Truth Social early Friday morning to lash out at Biden, the Department of Justice, and CNN shortly after CNN published a report claiming the president would not be charged in the probe.
“WOW!” the embattled ex-president raged. “FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE.”
“WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!” Trump added.
The former president returned to his social media platform 30 minutes later to trash the country’s "two-tiered justice system" and accuse the investigators overseeing Biden's classified documents case of "prosecutorial misconduct."
“SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!!!” he wrote shortly after 7 AM on Friday morning. “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two sources close to the classified documents investigation against Biden told CNN on Thursday that the year-long probe will likely conclude with zero charges being brought against the 80-year-old president.
The investigation report – which is being handled by Special Counsel Robert Hur and is scheduled to be released later this year – is expected to be "critical of Biden and his staff" over their handling of the sensitive materials.
Hur was named Special Counsel in the case after classified documents from Biden’s time as Barack Obama's vice president were found in the now-president’s home and former Washington, D.C. office late last year.
Meanwhile, former President Trump was indicted on 40 charges connected to his allegedly improper possession and use of classified documents after he departed the White House in January 2021.
- Donald Trump Indicted as Part of Special Counsel's Investigation Into Classified Documents, Ex-Prez Says 'I AM AN INNOCENT MAN'
- Donald Trump Meltdowns During Midnight Rant After Refuting Claim DOJ Told Him He’s a Target in Probe
- Joe Biden Not Expected to Be Charged in Special Counsel's Classified Documents Investigation
Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on 32 charges connected to his suspected possession of classified documents in June 2023, and an additional eight charges were brought against the ex-president in July 2023.
Trump insisted he was an “innocent man” following his indictment this past summer.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” Trump announced on Truth Social on June 8.
“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” he continued, “who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.”
“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”
Trump also claimed that President Biden ordered the Department of Justice to indict him on the classified document charges – an allegation that Biden quickly denied.
"I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge," the president emphasized.
Trump’s classified documents trial is scheduled to kick off in Miami on May 20, 2024.