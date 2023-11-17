Joe Biden Not Expected to Be Charged in Special Counsel's Classified Documents Investigation

Joe Biden is not expected to be charged in special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into the handling of classified documents from his time as Barack Obama's vice president despite the top-secret paperwork being discovered at his home and former office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two sources close to the investigation told CNN that the year-long investigation will likely conclude in zero charges — though Hur's report is expected to be "critical of Biden and his staff" over the handling of the sensitive materials.