Joe Biden Not Expected to Be Charged in Special Counsel's Classified Documents Investigation
Joe Biden is not expected to be charged in special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into the handling of classified documents from his time as Barack Obama's vice president despite the top-secret paperwork being discovered at his home and former office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Two sources close to the investigation told CNN that the year-long investigation will likely conclude in zero charges — though Hur's report is expected to be "critical of Biden and his staff" over the handling of the sensitive materials.
The outlet noted that Hur is still compiling his report on the investigation. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will go into "significant detail" on the investigation's findings.
The special counsel was appointed last year and tasked with investigating sensitive materials found at the president's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home.
Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters have pointed fingers at Biden and classified materials, which were from his time as vice president to Barack Obama, as alleged evidence of prosecution bias.
Trump was charged in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of classified documents found at his Florida club and private residence, Mar-a-Lago, after he left the White House in 2021. Though the investigations seem similar on the surface, there are key differences.
Unlike the materials discovered in Biden's possession, the National Archives repeatedly contacted Trump requesting that he return the classified documents — which the ex-president ignored.
After numerous failed attempts to retrieve the materials, the FBI pursued a search warrant to retrieve the requested documents from Mar-a-Lago. The warrant resulted in a treasure trove of boxes being discovered, which were stored haphazardly at the Florida club, that included top secret documents related to national security and nuclear codes.
In stark contrast to Trump's handling of sensitive materials, Biden's staff notified the National Archives of classified documents in his possession.
Classified documents were also discovered at the Indiana home of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, who initially denied having any documents in his possession.
Following the discovery of documents from Biden's time as vice president, Pence allegedly instructed his team to do a sweep of his home and the office of his political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, to ensure he did not have any materials in his possession.
After documents were found at his home, lawyers reportedly turned over the materials to the FBI for review. Pence was ultimately not charged.