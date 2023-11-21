R. Kelly's Thanksgiving at his new prison will be an upgrade from last year. RadarOnline.com obtained the menu list and activity schedule for November 23 at FCI Butner Medium I, the medium security institution that the convicted sex creep was transferred to in April, and we can reveal he'll get to eat turkey, a huge difference from 2022.

Source: MEGA The disgraced singer is serving a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences after being convicted of the production of child pornography, racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.

A representative from the North Carolina prison told RadarOnline.com that R. Kelly's first meal will be like any other day, beginning with Bran Flakes, a breakfast cake, whole wheat bread, and fresh fruit — but the facility is having a traditional Thanksgiving feast for the disgraced musician and his incarcerated pals.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer, 56, who is serving 22 more years in prison for sex-related crimes, will be served a turkey roast for lunch on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. His bird will be paired with all the standard side dishes, including baked candied potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. If R. Kelly's diet is vegan in lockup, he can swap the turkey roast for a tofu stir fry.

Source: Chicago PD/ MEGA R. Kelly's release date is set for December 21, 2045.

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without pumpkin pie, which the spokesperson confirmed will be given to every prisoner at the facility. If R. Kelly is still hungry after his turkey meal, he can finish his night with two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, and dessert. While his meal is conventional for the holiday, his new prison is going above and beyond for the inmates to make sure they have fun all weekend long.

The representative from FCI Butner Medium I told RadarOnline.com that prisoners will be offered a variety of games over the Thanksgiving weekend. R. Kelly and his criminal pals can participate in basketball, softball, or soccer relays. If sports are too much for the aging star, he can keep his activities light with bocce, frisbee, a bean bag toss, or bingo. During certain activities, the inmates will be treated to popcorn and snack bags.

Source: MEGA He was transferred to the North Carolina facility in April.

R. Kelly was transferred to the N. Carolina facility from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, who told us last year that turkey wasn't on the Thanksgiving menu for incarcerated individuals. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA He will be 78 years old when he springs from prison.

