Jamie Foxx Served Sexual Assault Lawsuit Outside Los Angeles Pad, Accuser Claims

Jamie Foxx’s sexual assault accuser said she served the Oscar winner the lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault inside a nightclub. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the woman who sued Foxx, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, informed the court the legal paperwork was left outside an LA home.

The accuser submitted a photo of the package sitting outside a door. As we previously reported, last month, Doe accused Foxx of assaulting her inside a New York club. He has denied the claims.

In her complaint, Doe said she met Foxx at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015 She said her friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and Doe. Foxx allegedly told Doe’s friend, “Sure, baby anything for you.”

Doe said she believed Foxx was intoxicated during the encounter. The accuser claimed Foxx then told her, “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “you smell so good.”

According to the suit, Foxx then pulled Doe to a private area of the club’s rooftop. Doe claimed Foxx placed both of his hands on her waist and proceeded to put them under her clothes. In the suit, Doe claimed Foxx started to rub her breasts. She said the actor then placed his fingers on her vagina and anus. The accuser said the alleged assault stopped when her friend walked up.

Doe said the alleged assault caused her emotional distress. Her lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. As we first reported, earlier this week, Doe pleaded for her identity to be kept sealed in the case. She said, “I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries. I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants.”

“This case has already been on every major news outlet and has caused me to fear for my safety given the fame of Defendant,” Doe read. She continued, “It is very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred. The sexual assault I suffered has caused my depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress, and I am fearful that a public disclose will cause further emotional trauma.”

“I do not want to bear the stigma that is associated with being a sexual assault victim,” she added. A judge has yet to rule. Foxx denied the accusations via his rep.

The rep said, “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then." “And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” they added.